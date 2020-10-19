10 Firms To Steer 8 IPOs Exceeding $2B As October Stays Hot

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A life sciences research company and an oncology firm set price ranges for initial public offerings on Monday, joining a busy lineup of eight IPO prospects set to go public this week and potentially raise $2.3 billion combined, guided by 10 law firms total. Abcam plc, which makes research tools for the life sciences industry, expects to raise about $148 million, while cancer drug developer Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. unveiled plans to raise about $128 million, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Monday. Both offerings are set before the end of the week, according to IPO research firm Renaissance...

