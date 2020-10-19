NJ Panel Says 2 Judges Erred, Revives Med Mal Suit

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday revived a suit accusing healthcare providers of causing a patient's injuries from an improperly placed medical device, saying two judges' decisions regarding the patient's purported discovery failures resulted in "draconian consequences." A three-judge Appellate Division panel revived a suit brought by Ruth Sanchez seeking to hold Dr. Chalapathy Narisety and several other healthcare providers liable for unspecified injuries she suffered due to a misplaced inferior vena cava filter used to prevent blood clots. The Hudson County Superior Court motion judge had granted the healthcare providers' summary judgment bids, reasoning that Sanchez failed to timely...

