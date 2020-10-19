Indicted Harvard Professor Can't See Grand Jury Minutes

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Harvard professor charged with lying about his ties to China and additional tax offenses will not be able to review secret grand jury minutes despite his claim that prosecutors' charged rhetoric about spying may have tainted the proceedings. In a brief docket entry Saturday night, U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler denied Charles Lieber's request to examine the grand jury minutes, finding he had failed "to show a particularized need" for them under the federal rules of criminal procedure. Citing case law, Judge Bowler wrote that the U.S. Supreme Court "repeatedly recognizes [the] importance of grand jury secrecy" and the...

