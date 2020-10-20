Pa. Hospital Beats Med Mal Trial Over Patient Death

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania jury has cleared Wilkes-Barre General Hospital over allegations it failed to immediately intubate a patient who later died and that it altered records of the episode, saying neither a physician group nor a Wilkes-Barre nurse was negligent in the care they provided. The jury in Luzerne County found Thursday after a more than weeklong in-person wrongful death trial that Wilkes-Barre General Hospital nurse Laura Bond and Pennsylvania Physician Services LLC were not negligent before the 2013 death of Joseph Corey. The suit was brought by his wife, Lesley Corey, against the hospital, and PPS was later added as a...

