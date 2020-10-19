Uber Driver's Family Blames Poor Rider Screening For Killing

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The family of an Uber driver who was killed by a passenger filed a wrongful death suit in Maryland federal court against the ride-hailing giant on Monday, claiming that the killing was the result of inadequate passenger screening procedures that fail to weed out dangerous passengers. Aaron Lanier Wilson Jr., 42, shot and killed driver Beaudouin Tchakounte within minutes of being picked up on the night of Aug. 27, 2019, according to the suit. Wilson also killed another passenger, 32-year-old Casey Robinson, Tchakounte's family said in their complaint. While Uber Technologies Inc. screens its drivers to ensure the safety of passengers, it fails to take...

