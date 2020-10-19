Fla. Justices Decline Review Of Airbnb's County Tax Win

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Florida's Supreme Court declined Monday to review a lower court's ruling that Airbnb and other online vacation rental platforms weren't required to collect and remit county taxes on short-term rental bookings. The state's highest court declined to grant the Palm Beach County tax collector plea to revisit the Fourth District Court of Appeal's finding that Airbnb, Tripadvisor and HomeAway weren't responsible parties for collecting the county's tourist development tax. As usual, Florida's justices did not provide any reasons for turning aside the appeal in a one-page order. In March, the appeals court ruled 2-1 that the companies were not "dealers" for...

