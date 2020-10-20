NJ Town Payroll Tax Unfairly Targets Outsiders, Court Told

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Mack-Cali Realty Corp. and more than a dozen other companies have urged a New Jersey state appeals court to undo the payroll tax Jersey City imposes for out-of-town employees, arguing Tuesday it discriminates against businesses with few or no workers who live in the municipality. During an oral argument, attorneys representing the commercial real estate investment trust along with special improvement districts, labor unions and individuals sought to revive their challenge to the 1% levy, which the city implemented to offset a $155 million shortfall in state funding for the city's schools. The tax runs afoul of the commerce clause of...

