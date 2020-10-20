9th Circ. Says Converse Case Shouldn't Have Been Booted

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal court dropped the ball when it kicked a wage suit against sneaker maker Converse back to a state court solely because it wasn't a viable class action, the Ninth Circuit has said. On Monday, a three-judge panel unanimously reversed a district court decision that sent warehouse worker Bryan Madeira's proposed class action to state court, saying the decision to deny class certification didn't relieve the court of its duty to hear the case. "[A] district court's subsequent denial of … class certification does not divest the court of jurisdiction, and it should not remand the case to state...

