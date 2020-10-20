Steel Exporter Wants Trump Tariffs Included In Dumping Rate

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Taiwanese steel exporter challenged revised anti-dumping levies from the U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that national security tariffs on its rebar should factor into its price point. According to Power Steel Co. Ltd.'s complaint, Commerce unlawfully deducted additional tariffs the government imposed in 2018 from the price of its rebar in the department's latest administrative review of the 2017 anti-dumping order on steel imports from Taiwan. By lowering the U.S. price of PSCO's products, Commerce increased its exposure to dumping penalties, the company said. Commerce announced a dumping margin of 3.27% on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS