Full 1st Circ. Asked To Weigh ICE Courthouse Arrest Ban

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 12:26 PM EDT) -- The full First Circuit should reconsider a panel's ruling striking down a ban on courthouse arrests by federal immigration officials or at least ask Massachusetts' top court whether state law prohibits such arrests, a pair of Boston-area prosecutors argued Monday. The district attorneys, who filed suit along with the state's public defenders and an immigrant advocacy group, said the three-judge panel got it wrong when it reversed a first-of-its-kind preliminary injunction that had put a halt to civil arrests in state courthouses. In asking for en banc review, the plaintiffs called the panel's September ruling the first by an appellate court...

