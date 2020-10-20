Trulieve Slams 'Ham-Fisted' Sanction Bid In Hiring Dispute

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Trulieve slammed a motion for sanctions it is facing from a man who claims the company illegally pulled his employment offer based on a consumer report, saying the motion should be stricken from the record and his counsel should be sanctioned instead. Trulieve said in a response filed Monday that Logan Lyttle's motion for sanctions misleads the court by omitting the fact that the company had provided him with an allegedly withheld document during discovery in June. There is no legitimate explanation for why Lyttle left that information out of his motion for sanctions, Trulieve said. The company also...

