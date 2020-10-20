Nigerian Builder Urges Appeals Court To Enforce $48M Award

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 6:21 PM BST) -- London's High Court was wrong to withdraw its backing to a $48 million arbitration award against Nigeria's federal airports authority a week after enforcing it, a construction company seeking damages over an abandoned hotel commission told an appellate court Tuesday. Paul Key QC, counsel for Nigerian construction and property development company AIC Ltd., urged the Court of Appeal to overturn a lower court decision that held off validating the award amid ongoing proceedings in Nigeria's Supreme Court. The Technology and Construction Court had agreed to enforce the award on Dec. 6, but then reconsidered and reversed the order a week later,...

