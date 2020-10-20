State Auto Says Workers' BIPA Claims Aren't Covered 'Injury'

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. has asked an Illinois federal court to declare it has no duty to defend an Illinois grocery chain against claims that it violated the biometric privacy rights of its employees, because the underlying complaint doesn't allege an "injury" under the chain's policy. The underlying complaint doesn't allege property damage, bodily or personal and advertising injury under the policy held by Tony's Finer Foods, State Auto argued in a complaint for declaratory judgment on Monday. The insurer said the grocery chain's policy doesn't cover claims for alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, a state law requiring...

