Romanian Loses Appeal To Avoid Extradition In Bribery Case

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 11:34 PM BST) -- The son of a prominent Romanian businessman on Tuesday lost his High Court bid to avoid extradition from the U.K. to Romania to face charges of bribing judges, despite his claim that the prosecution is politically motivated. The High Court decision also rejected arguments from Bogdan Alexander Adamescu that the extradition would result in a violation of his human rights under European law. Adamescu is the sole director of the Dutch firm Nova Group Investments BV. His father, Daniel Adamescu, died in a Romanian prison after being convicted on similar bribery charges in 2015. The senior Adamescu once held controlling interests...

