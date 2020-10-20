Victims' Bid For Weinstein Ch. 7 Liquidation Nixed In Del.

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge refused Tuesday to convert jailed sexual predator Harvey Weinstein's bankrupt film business into a Chapter 7 liquidation case, rejecting an assault victim group's claim that a proposed Chapter 11 settlement offers an unjust deal that benefits insurers. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath, ruling at the end of a teleconference argument, said settlement criticisms raised by the victims are matters for The Weinstein Co. Holdings' Chapter 11 confirmation hearing, scheduled for later this year. Judge Walrath said the Bankruptcy Code allows for the creation of the single victim class proposed in Weinstein's Chapter 11 despite rejection of the...

