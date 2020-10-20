NY Man Pleads Not Guilty To Threatening To Kill Flynn Judge

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A New York man pled not guilty Tuesday to charges that he threatened to murder a D.C. federal judge overseeing the politically charged prosecution of onetime Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn. Frank J. Caporusso, an electronic parts salesman who was indicted in late August on two felony charges, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey during a teleconference hearing. Judge Harvey said he will rule Wednesday on the government's request that Caporusso remain in custody pending trial. The indictment unsealed on Sept. 15 did not name U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, saying only that the threat was made...

