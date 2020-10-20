House Panel Tells DC Circ. Trump Subpoena Meets Criteria

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A U.S. House committee's subpoena for President Donald Trump's financial records satisfies requirements set by the U.S. Supreme Court and should be enforced immediately, the committee told the D.C. Circuit during oral arguments Tuesday. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform's subpoena to Trump's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP for his personal and business financial records meets a four-part test the Supreme Court established earlier this year, House counsel Doug Letter told the three-judge panel. Letter also urged the panel to reject the president's argument that a request for the information issued directly to Trump would have led to a...

