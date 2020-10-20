Frito-Lay Hit With Class Suit Over Artificial Chip Flavors

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Frito-Lay Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court alleging the company hides the use of artificial flavors in its cheddar and sour cream flavored potato chips. In a complaint filed Monday, Jesika Vado alleged that because Frito-Lay puts images of cheddar cheese and a dollop of sour cream on the front of its "Ruffles" brand labeled as "Baked Lays Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavor" potato chips, reasonable buyers would think that it derives those flavors from natural sources. Instead, however, the company uses synthetic diacetyl to provide the sour cream flavor in the chips, without...

