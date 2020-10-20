Berkshire Hathaway Fined $4M Over Subsidiary's Iran Sales

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reached a $4.15 million civil settlement with the U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday over a series of transactions by a Turkish subsidiary that the agency described as "egregious" violations of U.S sanctions against Iran. The subsidiary, Iscar Kesici Takim Ticareti ve Imalati Limited Sirket, fulfilled 144 orders for metal cutting tools to two Turkish distributors who it knew would then sell the products on to Iranian end-users, including government agents, according to the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. Under the direction of senior managers, Iscar Turkey took steps to hide the sales, including from Berkshire Hathaway itself,...

