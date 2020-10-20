Pizza Hut Drivers' Suit Against NPC Execs Paused Over Ch. 11

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday extended NPC International's Chapter 11 stay to some of the Pizza Hut franchisee's top executives, saying a suit against them by allegedly underpaid pizza delivery drivers posed an unacceptable risk of disrupting the company's bankruptcy case. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones questioned whether the drivers had claims against individual NPC officers for the corporation's mileage reimbursement policies, before deciding it was too risky not to press pause on the lawsuit. "I think this has the potential to have a material impact on the case," he said. A group of delivery drivers...

