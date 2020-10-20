Watchdog Finds $19B In Wasted Afghan Spending Since 2002

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. has lost $3.4 billion in wasteful or fraudulent spending on the reconstruction of Afghanistan in the past two years, bringing the total improper spending identified by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction to roughly $19 billion, the watchdog said. Across 55 closed investigations and 111 reports issued in 2018 and 2019, SIGAR found about $1.5 billion in waste, nearly $300 million in fraud and $34 million lost to abuse, according to the watchdog's Oct. 15 report, released on Tuesday. The government also spent about $1.6 billion on counter-narcotics programs over that period, which SIGAR counts as being wasted, the...

