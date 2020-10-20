USDA's Virus Food Aid Limits Harm Neediest, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of food aid recipients urged the Ninth Circuit Tuesday to block U.S. Department of Agriculture guidance limiting emergency food aid created under a new coronavirus law to certain households, arguing that the agency's guidance excludes the poorest households and is not what Congress intended. During a videoconference hearing, Alexander Prieto of the Western Center on Law and Poverty argued that an injunction is needed to ensure that 1 million of the poorest families will receive food aid to avoid going hungry during the "unprecedented pandemic." He added that Congress never intended to limit the food aid to exclude...

