Surgery Center Says 'Detailed' Contract Voids Doc's $8M Win

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Houston surgery center told a Texas appellate panel on Tuesday that its contract couldn't be clearer in stating that a departing doctor was only entitled to a reimbursement of his initial investment toward the center and not the $8 million a lower court awarded him. Houston Metro Ortho and Spine Surgery Center LLC asked the three-judge panel during Zoom oral arguments to toss a Harris County District Court judge's $8 million award for Richard Francis and his business entity Juansrich Ltd. and to find that the center fulfilled its contractual obligation when it paid back to Francis his $195,000 investment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS