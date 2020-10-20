Calif. DA Seeks To Ax Prosecutors' 'Threadbare' Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Contra Costa County district attorney urged a California federal judge Monday to sink a suit accusing her of discriminating against four veteran women prosecutors based on their age and gender, saying the women's allegations are "threadbare" and haven't pled plausible claims. Diana Becton, the first woman and first African-American to serve as Contra Costa County's district attorney, rejected the lawsuit filed in February by deputy district attorneys Mary Elizabeth Knox, Rachel Piersig, Alison Chandler and Mary Blumberg, denying that she pushes male attorneys up the ladder faster than their female colleagues. Becton said in her motion to dismiss that her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS