Tatneft Exec Says Refinery Buyout Concerning At Fraud Trial

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 10:28 PM BST) -- A senior Tatneft executive testified Tuesday that he was "concerned" when Ukraine's largest private bank took control of a major refinery, but said he didn't have evidence its owners were allegedly involved in a $380 million oil siphoning scheme until years later. Testifying at Tatneft's fraud trial at the High Court, Nurislam Syubaev said it was a "curious" and "unexpected" development when former PrivatBank owners Gennadiy Bogolyubov and Igor Kolomoisky were elected to the supervisory board of the Ukrainian oil refinery in 2010. Tatneft owned shares in the refinery, where it sent oil for processing. The Russian oil company has accused the...

