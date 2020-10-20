3rd Circ. Won't Give Fired Worker Damages For Disability Bias

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that a former billing assistant for Premier Comp Solutions LLC can't receive damages in her disability bias suit after a jury found her termination was discriminatory but would have occurred even without an illegal motive. In its opinion, the three-judge panel said the district court rightly held that the jury's finding that Premier, a provider of workers' compensation cost containment services, would have fired Beth Schirnhofer "regardless of her alleged disability" precluded damages in the case. Schirnhofer alleged in her suit that Premier discriminated against and eventually terminated her because of her post-traumatic stress disorder....

