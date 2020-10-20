Fiat Chrysler Wants Workers' Bribery Suit Tossed

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday asked an Ohio federal court to dismiss a civil racketeering suit alleging it suppressed workers' wages through a conspiracy with the United Auto Workers union, accusing the workers of shoddily tying ailing claims to an ongoing federal criminal prosecution. The workers' suit is barred by the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act's four-year statute of limitations because the workers knew about the allegations long before the feds revealed the blockbuster probe into UAW corruption in 2017, the automaker said. Fiat Chrysler pointed to the workers' 2015 Labor Management Relations Act lawsuit over the same alleged misconduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS