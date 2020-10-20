Texas Spanish Restaurant Staff Seek Class Cert. In OT Row

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Hourly restaurant employees who claimed a San Antonio, Texas, Spanish eatery failed to pay them overtime wages asked a federal judge to certify their collective action Tuesday. The employees asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Farrer to conditionally certify their wage-and-hour collective, saying Toro Foods LLC and owner Gerardo DeAnda assigned them similar job duties and paid them according to the same compensation policy. Toro also didn't pay any of them overtime, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. "For these reasons, plaintiff respectfully requests that this court certify the class … ," the workers' class certification motion said. The request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS