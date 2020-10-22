Deutsche Bank Says Italian Law Doesn't Stop Sicily Swap Suit

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 5:28 PM BST) -- Deutsche Bank has argued that the government of Sicily cannot rely on local Italian laws to attempt to avoid a High Court lawsuit brought to enforce the terms of an agreement that restructured the region's debts. The German lender denies in court documents filed on Oct. 20 that any of the statutes or rules of Italian law would invalidate swaps deals it entered into with the Regione Siciliana in 2005 and 2006. Lawyers for Sicily argued that it cannot be held liable for losses from two interest swaps as the deal failed to get the proper sign off from the region's legislative body....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS