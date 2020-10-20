11th Circ. Revives Fla. Firm's Fraud Suit Vs. Bankruptcy Atty

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday revived a Florida law firm's fraud suit against a North Carolina firm it worked with in a bankruptcy case, holding that a lower court erred in applying the Barton doctrine, which bars suits against court-appointed trustees and other fiduciaries, because the bankruptcy case is closed. In a published opinion authored by Circuit Judge Beverly Martin, the panel found that the Barton doctrine was incorrectly applied by the lower court because the lawsuit in question was filed after the bankruptcy case related to the suit was closed, and therefore could not "conceivably" impact the bankruptcy proceedings....

