Pa. Justices Cast Doubt On Reviving Old Priest Abuse Claim

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Members of Pennsylvania's highest court suggested during oral arguments on Tuesday that jurors did not need to weigh in on whether a Roman Catholic diocese's alleged coverup of clergy molestation widened the timeframe for a woman to sue over abuse she says she suffered some three decades ago. The high court set precedent two years ago when it ruled that jurors should determine when the clock began winding down on medical malpractice claims over a delayed diagnosis, but Justice Christine Donohue said during oral arguments on Tuesday that the ruling didn't necessarily bar trial judges from deciding statute of limitations issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS