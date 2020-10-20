Scientist Says USCIS Ignored Reputation Of Washington Univ.

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A neuroscientist from India who is in the U.S. on a temporary worker visa and who applied for a green card as an "alien of extraordinary ability" told a D.C. federal judge Tuesday that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services wrongly dismissed his leading role at Washington University in St. Louis in denying his application. Krishna Venkata Melnattur's complaint against USCIS, its Acting Director Kenneth Cuccinelli and other federal officials asserts that his visa application was wrongly denied. He claims he sought the I-140 work visa while providing evidence that he meets at least five criteria required to be deemed an alien...

