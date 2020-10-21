FCC Urged To Move Ahead With TV 'White Space' Plan

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A coalition for a wide range of industries has endorsed an FCC plan to open up swaths of the airwaves used by TV broadcasters for alternative uses including wireless broadband and the Internet of Things. Connect Americans Now wrote Tuesday to the Federal Communications Commission backing an agency proposal to expand the use of devices in so-called "white spaces," the gaps of unused spectrum between broadcasters' assigned channels. CAN — which says it represents agriculture, health care, education, small business and technology sectors, as well as veterans and "rural advocacy" — called on the commission to adopt the plan, currently scheduled...

