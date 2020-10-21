Ex-Texas Tech Coach Sues School Over Contract Breach

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Texas Tech University's former women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings sued the school and its Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt in federal court on Tuesday, claiming that Texas Tech breached her contract and fired her without cause. In a nine-count complaint, Stollings says the school's decision to prematurely end her contract was "based on discriminatory biases against female coaches" and that Texas Tech was obligated to provide her written notice to address any problems. The complaint also points out that Texas Tech's two internal reviews cleared her of any wrongdoing. "This termination could not properly have been for cause," the complaint says. "Texas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS