1-800 Contacts Gets Final Approval On $15M Antitrust Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- 1-800 Contacts will walk away from claims that it worked with rivals to keep search engine users from finding cheaper contact lens options after a Utah federal judge granted final approval to a $15.1 million settlement. U.S. District Judge Tena Campbell gave the deal her final blessing in a minute order on Tuesday, closing out litigation that has netted nearly $40 million in settlements against various retailers, including Walgreens and Luxottica. Carl Goldfarb of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, who represented the consumers, told Law360 in a statement on Wednesday that he was pleased with the deal. "We believe that securing $40...

