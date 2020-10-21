Ex-NC Assistant AG Fires Back At Bid To Sink Age Bias Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A former state assistant attorney general on Wednesday struck back at the North Carolina Department of Justice's second try at tossing his suit claiming he was demoted and fired due to his age, saying its argument that he made his allegation too late had already been rejected. In a filing in U.S. District Court, David Adinolfi argued that the state DOJ's Sept. 29 motion for judgment offers nothing new for the court to reconsider its March decision rejecting the department's motion to dismiss his age bias claim. "Defendant's thinly-veiled attempt to seek reconsideration of the denial of its motion to dismiss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS