Man Jailed Pending Trial For Threatening To Kill Flynn Judge

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A New York man will remain behind bars pending trial on criminal charges for threatening to murder a D.C. federal judge overseeing the prosecution of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, a federal judge ruled Thursday. In an oral order from the bench, U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey granted the government's bid to keep Frank J. Caporusso in detention at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County while his case plays out. Judge Harvey also rejected the defense counsel's concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, ruling that authorities informed him there are no reported cases of the coronavirus...

