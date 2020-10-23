DC Circ. Wary Of Ukraine Energy Co.'s $58M Arb. Fight

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Ukrainian energy company LLC Komstroy seemingly failed to convince a D.C. Circuit judge, at least for now, to uphold a lower court order enforcing a $58 million arbitral award against Moldova after the jurist voiced concerns Friday about the court's authority to weigh in on the dispute now. U.S. Circuit Judge Judith Rogers appeared to share Moldova's view that U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper last year erroneously lifted a stay in the case, which stated that the award couldn't be confirmed since it addressed matters the Eastern European nation has not consented to arbitrate. The 2013 arbitral award stemmed from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS