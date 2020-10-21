Chappell Blames Ex-BHS Owner For Woes At Tax Fraud Trial

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 4:26 PM BST) -- The owner of high street chain BHS told a London jury on Wednesday that the company's former owner, British retail tycoon Phillip Green, misled him about its pension deficit and promised "as a knight of the realm" to resolve a dispute with the pensions regulator. Dominic Chappell, pictured arriving at court earlier this month, is charged with defrauding HMRC out of taxes on income from his ownership of BHS. (Getty) Testifying in his own defense at a tax fraud trial, Dominic Chappell accused the billionaire of using his knighthood as an assurance that he would deal with the loss-making store chain's £350...

