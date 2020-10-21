Judge Rejects Side Deal Claim, OKs Bid For $34M Award

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 9:04 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Wednesday that an investor can go after the $34 million due from a 2018 arbitration award, rejecting arguments from the owner of the investment vehicle that the two sides had an oral deal not to accelerate payment. High Court Judge David Foxton agreed to enforce a 2018 award from the London Court of International Arbitration against a defendant described as a "politically exposed person" by a lawyer for the claimant. The judgment itself does not identify the claimant and the defendant and provides few details of the fallout between the parties. In siding with the claimant, the...

