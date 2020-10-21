FCC Still Ignores Wireless Harms, 5G Critics Tell DC Circ.

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission backfilled its reasoning for last year's decision not to toughen its wireless exposure limits, two groups have told the D.C. Circuit, saying the agency based its decision on the "unsubstantiated" opinions of some health and safety organizations. Children's Health Defense and the Environmental Health Trust, which have filed a lawsuit to force the FCC to revisit the decision, wrote Monday that the FCC employed "post-hoc rationalization and wrongly cites to extra-record documents, some of which did not even exist at the time of the order." In the order at issue, the FCC revisited its radiofrequency exposure limits and...

