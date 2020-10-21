Supplement Makers Must Face Joint Pill False Ad Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a bid by Nutra Manufacturing LLC and International Vitamin Corp. to escape a suit alleging their joint health supplements don't contain a key ingredient, saying another pending suit about the same pills doesn't preempt this case. Nutra and IVC argue that Rigo Amavizca's claims against them concern the same glucosamine sulfate pills as his pending suit against GNC Holdings Inc., pointing to a "first to file" rule that exists to avoid conflicting judgments and undue burden on the judiciary system, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said in a Tuesday order. However, those concerns aren't...

