Pa. Biofuel Execs Get 5 Years For Fuel-Credit Fraud

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Two owners of Keystone Biofuels were sentenced in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday to more than five years each in prison and ordered to pay a total of more than $9 million in restitution over a scheme to falsely claim millions in biodiesel tax credits. U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III sentenced Keystone's former president, Ben Wootton, to 70 months behind bars, and company founder and ex-CEO Race Miner to 66 months, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Keystone itself was sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to join in the restitution. Prosecutors initially pushed for a sentence range...

