Union Funds Lose Bid To Pause Akorn's Ch. 11 Confirmation

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A group of labor union benefit funds lost their bid Wednesday to stay the order confirming biopharmaceutical firm Akorn Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan pending an appeal of a Delaware bankruptcy judge's approval of the plan. During a video hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens also swatted aside the funds' opposition of settlements related to shareholder suit payouts and the transfer of Akorn's interests in a drug product to another company. "I don't think there is any relief I can fashion here," Judge Owens said of the stay request. The judge pointed out that Akorn's Ch. 11 plan took effect earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS