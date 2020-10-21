Judge Doubts Bid To Block Trump's Social Media Order

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical Wednesday of efforts by a group of nonprofits to block President Donald Trump's executive order that aims to restrict social media companies from censoring online content, saying it's unclear if the order does more than encourage a policy goal and "the injury seems speculative." At the start of a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick told counsel for the nonprofits that it's not clear that the president's executive order, which urges the Federal Communications Commission to regulate big tech platforms, does anything other than encourage a policy goal and further that goal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS