G4S Deferral Agreement Illustrates SFO's Enforcement Focus

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- On July 17, the Serious Fraud Office, or SFO, received court approval to enter into its eighth deferred prosecution agreement, or DPA — in this instance with British multinational security services company G4S Care & Justice Services (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of G4S Group PLC. In entering into the DPA, G4S C&J accepted liability for three offenses of fraud against the Ministry of Justice, or MOJ, between 2011 and 2012, which arose from a scheme to deceive the MOJ in connection with electronic monitoring contracts. G4S C&J agreed to pay a financial penalty of £38.5 million and the SFO's costs...

