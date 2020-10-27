Lawmakers Eye New Markets Credit Fix For Indian Country

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Changes to the new markets tax credit program that would ease regulatory roadblocks keeping developments sidelined in Indian Country are tied to the fate of a year-end tax extenders bill and the outcome of negotiations over a pandemic relief package. A woman performs a traditional Native American dance during the North American Indian Days celebration on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Montana. (AP Photo/David Goldman) As Congress and the White House grapple with another round of tax cuts, expanded unemployment benefits and state and local funding to blunt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, some lawmakers are focusing on making...

