Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Norfolk Southern Asks 4th Circ. To Undo Loss To Coal Seller

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Norfolk Southern Railway Co. told the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday a lower court was wrong to rescind its contract with a coal seller that complained the railroad made it harder to ship into U.S. markets, arguing its actions were well within the bounds of that agreement.

Norfolk Southern asked the appellate court to reverse a Virginia federal court decision that wiped out a coal shipping contract with Drummond Coal Sales Inc. Norfolk Southern argued the ruling, which was partially based on a jury's finding that the railroad breached the contract, effectively allows Drummond to stop paying shortfall fees for missing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!