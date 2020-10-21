Norfolk Southern Asks 4th Circ. To Undo Loss To Coal Seller

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Norfolk Southern Railway Co. told the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday a lower court was wrong to rescind its contract with a coal seller that complained the railroad made it harder to ship into U.S. markets, arguing its actions were well within the bounds of that agreement. Norfolk Southern asked the appellate court to reverse a Virginia federal court decision that wiped out a coal shipping contract with Drummond Coal Sales Inc. Norfolk Southern argued the ruling, which was partially based on a jury's finding that the railroad breached the contract, effectively allows Drummond to stop paying shortfall fees for missing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS