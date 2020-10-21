Pa. Justices Mull Time Limit For Mechanic's Lien Challenges

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Members of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania questioned Wednesday whether the chance to challenge a mechanic's lien on a property ends with the conclusion of any court case seeking to collect on it, or if there should be no time limit. Counsel for a Delaware County couple argued that the state mechanic's lien law says that a defect in serving the $131,000 lien on the couple's home could be grounds for challenging it at any time, but justices considering the case of first impression asked whether an enforcement action became the proper vehicle for objecting to the lien and if the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS