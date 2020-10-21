Ill. Health Exec Gets 1.5 Years For Medicare Fraud Scheme

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The former president of an Illinois health care company was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 18 months in prison after he admitted to submitting false bills in a three-year Medicare fraud scheme that cost the U.S. government nearly $4.3 million. U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said he was issuing what he considered to be a "fairly lenient" sentence to 70-year-old Jorge Sfeir, who admitted last year that he ran a three-year scheme in which he fraudulently billed Medicare for medically unnecessary in-home services. Sfeir was also ordered to repay the $4,278,693 that his fraudulent bills caused the government to pay out,...

